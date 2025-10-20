Mumbai: Bigg Boss and controversies often go hand in hand, and Bigg Boss 19 is no exception. The latest uproar comes not from inside the house, but from someone outside as Amaal Malik’s aunt has called contestant Farrhana Bhatt a ‘terrorist’ in a recent interview.

The controversy follows last week’s heated argument between Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Malik on the show, during which Amaal reportedly used abusive language and made personal remarks about Farrhana’s family. Now, a video of Amaal’s aunt, Roshan Gary, has gone viral, sparking widespread outrage.

In the clip, when asked about Farhana, Roshan Gary says, “Evil. Terrorist. I am sorry I don’t want to say this but woh jo hote hain na raakshas jo khoon peene k baad bhi haste hain, she is that. (Evil, terrorist. Sorry, I didn’t mean to say this but those are the demons who laugh even after drinking people’s blood, she is like that).”

WTF DID SHE SAY? IS SHE OKAY??

poora ka poora family hi aisa hai chee.#BB19 • #BiggBoss19. pic.twitter.com/DRa7zH6Rqr — Rahul⚡ (@BiggBossDude) October 20, 2025

Social media users were quick to react, condemning the comment. One user wrote: “It’s really shameful that Amaal Malik’s aunt stooped so low as to call Farhana a terrorist. Such remarks expose a disturbing mindset and cast a dark shadow on the family’s values.”

So As Per Amaal Mallik 's Aunt Roshan Garry Farrhana is T@rrorist



Bcuz She belongs To Kashmir which is Also part Of India?

Its Really Shameful To Hear Such Things about a girl who actually Represented India in Taekwondo?#BiggBoss19 #FarrhanaBhatt #Bahana pic.twitter.com/3kYxEzjeG8 — 𝘚αηу🍂 (@its_SanyHere) October 20, 2025

Another added: “How can she use the word ‘terrorist’ so freely, especially knowing the sensitivity of the Kashmir context? Statements like this can provoke people and should never be made lightly.”

Fans have drawn parallels to Bigg Boss 15, when contestant Simba Nagpal called Umar Riaz, also from Kashmir, an ‘aatankvadi’, which had sparked massive outrage. Many are now demanding that Amaal Malik’s aunt apologize for her remarks against Farrhana Bhatt.

As of now, neither Amaal Malik nor his family has issued a statement regarding the backlash.