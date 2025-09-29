Bigg Boss 19: Big twist in Awez Darbar’s eviction; 2nd wildcard

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 delivered a shocking twist during the last Weekend Ka Vaar when Awez Darbar was unexpectedly evicted. With six contestants nominated, fans were stunned when Salman Khan announced Awez’s elimination in the most dramatic way.

What shocked everyone even more was that Awez did not get a chance to bid farewell to his friends inside the house, leaving contestants like Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Gaurav, and Ashnoor teary-eyed.

Soon after, social media exploded with reactions, many fans calling it an “unfair elimination.” But the drama didn’t stop there.

A viral social media post claims a major behind-the-scenes twist: reportedly, after Gauahar Khan’s segment, she enquired with the makers about the buzz around wild-card entries.

It claims, “There is a buzz that after Gauahar Khan’s segment, she checked with the maker’s team whether the media reports of the wild-card entry of Shubhi Joshi, the ex-girlfriend of Awez Darbar, and Baseer Ali are true or not. But makers didn’t deny the reports, so the Darbar family paid the voluntary exit amount, and he was taken out of the show. Therefore, after the Gauahar’s segment, makers asked Salman Khan to announce that Neelam Giri is safe instead of her eviction. And they planned a dramatic eviction of Awez Darbar for TRP.”

If this theory holds weight, Shubhi Joshi could very well be the second wildcard contestant of Bigg Boss 19. Although there’s no official confirmation, the chatter has left fans both shocked and curious, with some even praising the Darbar family for taking a stand.

Meanwhile, Awez himself took to Instagram to pen an emotional note alongside a video of his journey inside the BB house. He wrote about how the house had started to feel like his own, cherished the moments of meeting Salman Khan every weekend, and expressed sadness over not being able to say goodbye to his friends.

Fans are now split some mourning his early exit, while others are hooked on the Shubhi Joshi wildcard theory.

What’s your take on Awez Darbar’s elimination? Was it unfair or just another Bigg Boss twist for TRPs? Comment below.