Mumbai: Internet is abuzz with updates on Bigg Boss 19 and fans have been going gaga over it. While rumors swirl that Bigg Boss OTT 4 may have been scrapped and there will be a direct television launch in July or August, some reported suggest that the makers may stick to tradition of airing the OTT season first, followed by the TV version.

However, no official confirmation has been made by the makers yet.

Amidst the growing curiosity, Colors TV’s official Instagram handle dropped a mysterious post on Monday. The post featured a close-up of a human eye with the caption, “#ComingSoon,” sparking widespread speculation among fans. Many believe this is the first announcement for Bigg Boss 19, and social media has been buzzing ever since.

Adding to the hype, popular and reliable page Bigg Boss Tak confirmed the return, tweeting: “Yes, it’s happening! Bigg Boss with Salman Khan is returning soon. New season coming soon – stay tuned.”

🚨 Yes, it’s happening!

Bigg Boss with Salman Khan is returning soon. 😍



New season coming soon – stay tuned. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) May 26, 2025

With all signs pointing towards a grand comeback, fans are more excited than ever.

