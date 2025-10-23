Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has successfully completed two months of its journey. The show is currently in week 9 with 14 contestants still in the race. As the drama, emotions, and alliances continue to shift, fans already seem to have picked their favourites for the finale.

Farrhana Bhatt, the strongest female contender?

Among the many contestants like Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, and Baseer Ali, fans are convinced that Farrhana Bhatt is the female contestant who definitely deserves a spot in the finale. Social media is abuzz with viewers calling her the “one woman army” and the most fearless player of Bigg Boss 19.

Her Game and Journey So Far

Farrhana’s journey inside the house has been nothing short of dramatic. Just two days into the season, she was voted out by her fellow contestants, a move that shocked everyone. But in a twist, Bigg Boss shifted her to a secret room, where she observed the housemates’ true sides. When she re-entered, she completely shook up the dynamics, flipping alliances and taking charge of the game.

The turning point for Farrhana Bhatt

Her defining moment came during the captaincy task, where she boldly shredded Neelam Giri’s letter, choosing the game over emotions. That move not only won hearts but also proved her as a strategic and strong-headed player.

Fans call her “The Engine of the Season”

From emotional confrontations to high-voltage tasks, Farrhana has made her mark as one of the most impactful contestants this season. Viewers believe that after a long time, Bigg Boss has finally seen a truly strong woman contestant.

Do you think Farrhana Bhatt deserves a place in the Bigg Boss 19 finale? Share your thoughts in the comments below!