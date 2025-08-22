Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just a day away from its grand premiere, and as always, last-minute changes are keeping fans on edge. The Salman Khan-hosted show will kick off on Sunday, August 24, with a star-studded opening night. While some contestants are still being added to the list, a few confirmed names have already backed out.

Hunar Hali says no to the show?

In a shocking turn, popular TV actress Hunar Hali has reportedly quit Bigg Boss 19 despite being confirmed earlier. The actress, who was even spotted at a Gurudwara with Ashnoor Kaur recently, has chosen to step away from the reality show to focus on her personal life.

According to reports, Hunar’s divorce proceedings with estranged husband Mayank Gandhi are set to begin soon, and court hearings will clash with the show’s schedule. Though Hunar was excited about the opportunity and saw Bigg Boss as a new chapter in her career, her personal commitments have forced her to opt out.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list

Meanwhile, the list of confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss 19 includes —

Gaurav Khanna

Ashnoor Kaur

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Baseer Ali

Payal Gaming

Mridul Tiwari or Shehbaz Badesha

Siwet Tomar

Anaya Bangar

Atul Kishan

With just hours to go, fans are eagerly waiting to see the final line-up and the surprises Bigg Boss 19 has in store.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.