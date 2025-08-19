Mumbai: As the countdown to Bigg Boss 19 continues, one question has been on every fan’s mind, how many contestants will step inside Salman Khan’s reality show this year? While speculations were high, buzz among insiders has it that the upcoming season will see a total of 18 contestants battling it out under one roof.

The show is all set to premiere on August 24, 2025, with its grand launch airing on JioCinema at 9 PM followed by a Colors TV telecast at 10:30 PM. The buzz around the premiere is already massive, thanks to the exciting mix of participants who are ready to lock horns for the trophy.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

So far, names like Gaurav Khanna, Baseer Ali, Payal Gaming, Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Hunar Hali, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Siwet Tomar have been confirmed, making the lineup one of the most diverse yet. Along with them, a few more rumored celebrities and influencers are expected to join, rounding off the final count to 18.

Adding to the excitement, viewers have also been given the power to decide one contestant themselves. Through a special voting initiative, fans will pick between Shehbaz Badesha (Shehnaaz Gill’s brother) and popular YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, making the season even more interactive.

With 18 housemates, fresh twists, and Salman Khan back as host, Bigg Boss 19 promises to deliver a season full of drama, entertainment, and non-stop surprises.