Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and the buzz around the upcoming season is getting louder by the day. From expected contestant names to premiere dates, themes, and fresh twists, updates about the show are flooding internet.

While several names are doing rounds online, what’s catching everyone’s attention now are two popular faces from Hyderabad who are in talks with the makers. If everything falls into place, we might see YouTuber Priya Reddy, famously known as Kirak Khala, and Tollywood playback singer Sreerama Chandra inside the Bigg Boss house this season.

Kirak Khala in final talks for Bigg Boss 19

In an exclusive interaction with Siasat.com, Priya Reddy confirmed that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 19 and that the discussions have reached an advanced stage. If all goes well, the Hyderabadi content creator is all set to bring her local flavour and fun energy to the national television stage.

Known for her hilarious Hyderabadi-style rants and relatable videos, Priya enjoys a massive fanbase with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, 93.9K subscribers on her YouTube channel ‘Kirak Khala Hyderabadi’, and over 200K on her second channel.

Sreerama Chandra also approached

Meanwhile, sources reveal that Indian Idol 5 winner and singer Sreerama Chandra is also being considered for Bigg Boss 19. A close source told IANS that the makers are keen to bring him on board, especially given his successful run in Bigg Boss Telugu and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

“Sreerama brings a calm yet engaging personality. His grounded nature and sharp observations could be a big hit with viewers,” the source added.

Hyderabad is already making a strong mark on reality TV. Remember how Arun Srikanth Mashettey won hearts with his Hyderabadi flair on Bigg Boss 17? Looks like the city is ready to shine once again!

Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in late August 2025.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more scoops and updates on the show.