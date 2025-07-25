Mumbai: One of India’s most talked-about reality shows, Bigg Boss 19, is all set to make its return to television, with a grand launch expected on August 30. The buzz is already sky-high, and with host Salman Khan likely to unveil the promo soon, curiosity around the theme and contestants is only growing stronger.

While several names are being speculated, one name that’s now grabbing headlines is none other than Amaal Malik. Yes, if the latest buzz is to be believed, the hit music composer who’s known for songs like Sooraj Dooba Hai and Chale Aana has been approached by the makers to be part of the upcoming season.

Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19?

A report by Filmibeat states that talks are currently on, and Amaal is almost onboard. However, an official confirmation is yet to come. “While Amaal Malik is almost onboard for Bigg Boss 19, it is still not confirmed whether he would feature in the show, as he can back out at the last moment if needed. The formalities have started, and he might sign the dotted lines soon,” a source close to the development revealed.

Amaal has been in the news lately not just for his music but also due to a controversial statement related to his religion and personal life. In a podcast, he opened up about a past relationship that ended because of his Muslim identity and his profession. “I don’t follow the religion to the T. I am the least religious guy. I believe in Karma,” he had said leading to a mixed reaction online.

Addressing the backlash, Amaal later clarified on X (formerly Twitter).

With a strong personality, candid opinions, and a huge fanbase, Amaal Malik could bring a unique spark to the Bigg Boss 19 house if he signs on.

Do you want to see Amaal Malik in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on show.