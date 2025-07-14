‘There is not even I of Islam in me’: singer Amaal Mallik

Mumbai: Music composer and singer Amaal Mallik has always been vocal about his struggles both personal and professional. Earlier this year, the celebrated artist revealed that he had broken all ties with his parents veteran composer father Daboo Malik and mother Jyoti Malik. And now, in an emotional new interview, Amaal has opened up about a heartbreaking chapter from his past, his relationship and how it ended because of his religion and Bollywood ties.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Amaal shared, “This is the first time when I am talking about my relationship in the open. But, I think now it’s time.”

He went on to reveal that the heartbreak happened during the time he was working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Hindi debut, Kabir Singh. “Working on Kabir Singh was the biggest heartbreak for me. I was going through a very difficult phase emotionally. The girl I was in a relationship with at that point married someone else.”

He added that the two had been in a serious relationship from 2014 to 2019, but things ended when the girl’s parents disapproved of his religious background and his career in the entertainment industry. “I was about to perform a gig when she called me and said she is getting married, but she would elope if I came to her. But I guess the SRK from DDLJ in me woke up and said, ‘No, if your parents can’t accept my religion and respect my career, then I wish you the best.’”

The incident left Amaal shattered. He further said, “People think I am a Muslim, but my mother is a Saraswat Brahmin Hindu. We are spiritual, we believe in God, but we don’t fear God. There is no ‘kattar’ in us.” He mentioned the girl’s family had issues more with the industry than just religion, saying, “They were Jaats… They were like you are from Islamic background. I was like, there is not even ‘I’ of Islam in me.”

Earlier this year, Amaal made headlines when he publicly announced his estrangement from his family, revealing he had been diagnosed with clinical depression. In a heartfelt note on Instagram, he shared how his parents’ actions had created a deep rift between him and his brother, singer Armaan Malik.

“This journey has been amazing for both of us, but my parents’ actions have distanced us brothers from each other,” he wrote. “All this has forced me to take steps for myself, as it has left a very deep scar in my heart.”