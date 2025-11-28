Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction likely; expected top 6 finalists

With the finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly debating the deserving finalists

Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now entering its most crucial phase which is the finale week. With the season’s last weekend ka vaar set to be shot today, the pressure inside the house has reached its peak. 8 contestants are left in the race, and all of them are nominated this week, making the upcoming elimination one of the most anticipated of the season.

Gaurav Khanna, who secured the Ticket To Finale, is the only confirmed finalist so far and is safe from eviction. The remaining seven contestants, however, are facing intense uncertainty as discussions of a possible double elimination grow stronger.

Bigg Boss 19 double eviction expected

While there is no official confirmation from the makers, buzz suggests that Bigg Boss may evict two contestants this week to lock in the final lineup.

According to the closing voting trends, Pranit More, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Ashnoor Kaur are performing strongly. Malti Chahar is also receiving a steady number of votes, placing her ahead of Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha, who currently occupy the bottom spots.

  • Gaurav Khanna (Safe)
  • Pranit More
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Ashnoor Kaur
  • Malti Chahar
  • Tanya Mittal
  • Shehbaz Badesha

If a double eviction does happen, Tanya Mittal and Shehbaz Badesha are the ones most at risk of leaving the house just days before the finale.

Bigg Boss 19 probable top 6 finalists

Based on current projections, the expected top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 19 are:

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Pranit More
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Ashnoor Kaur
  • Malti Chahar

With the finale just around the corner, fans are eagerly debating the deserving finalists. Do you think Tanya and Shehbaz should miss out on the Bigg Boss 19 finale? Share your thoughts in the comments!

