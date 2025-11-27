Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now just a few days away from its grand finale. The highly anticipated final stretch including Ticket To Finale task has kicked off inside the house, and the show is all set to get its first official finalist in tonight’s episode.

As per insiders, Gaurav Khanna has reportedly won the prestigious Ticket to Finale, securing a direct entry into the finale night. With Gaurav safe from eliminations, all eyes are now on the upcoming eviction, as fans eagerly wait to know which contestant will be eliminated after coming this close to the finish line.

All eight contestants were nominated this week, but with Gaurav grabbing the TTF pass, only seven remain in the danger zone. Voting lines are currently open, and here’s how the contestants stand according to the latest voting trends:

Current Voting Trend Positions

Gaurav Khanna

Pranit More

Farrhana Bhatt

Ashnoor Kaur

Amaal Mallik

Malti Chahar

Tanya Mittal

Shehbaz Badesha

Bigg Boss 19 Bottom 3 (As of Now)

Malti Chahar

Tanya Mittal

Shehbaz Badesha

However, trends tend to fluctuate till the last minute of voting. The final eviction result will only be confirmed after the voting closes on November 28. Until then let’s wait and watch who gets closer to the trophy and who bids farewell to the show.