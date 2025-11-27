Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 approaches its grand finale, expected to take place on December 7, excitement among fans has reached an all-time high. With only eight contestants left, viewers are busy debating who deserves to win and who might miss out on the coveted trophy after surviving more than three months of drama, strategy and entertainment.

While social media is buzzing with discussions about the potential top 5, a new conversation has taken over the internet, who will NOT win the Bigg Boss 19 trophy?

Farrhana Bhatt to miss Bigg Boss 19 trophy?

A viral tweet from popular social media handle The Khabri has sparked major curiosity among fans. The post claims that one of the season’s most talked-about contestants, Farrhana Bhatt, will not be the winner of Bigg Boss 19. What’s adding fuel to this buzz is the credibility attached to The Khabri, whose past predictions in previous seasons have turned out to be surprisingly accurate.

This has led many fans to speculate whether Farrhana’s journey might fall short at the final step, despite her strong presence and popularity throughout the show.

Who could lift the trophy?

Insiders and fan polls are hinting that the final battle could be between Amaal Mallik and Gaurav Khanna, both touted as strong contenders for the Bigg Boss 19 win.

With the finale just around the corner, the stage is set for a fierce and unpredictable finish. Whether Farrhana proves these predictions wrong or the viral buzz turns true only time will tell.

Do you think Farrhana has no chance of winning Bigg Boss 19? Share your thoughts below!