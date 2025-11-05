Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is inching closer to its grand finale! The show has successfully completed 10 weeks, and after several dramatic eliminations and exits, only 11 contestants remain in the race for the trophy. With the finale approaching, evictions are becoming more intense and all eyes are now on this week’s elimination round.

Bigg Boss 19 week 11 nominations

The contestants nominated for eviction this week are Abhishek Bajaj, Farrhana Bhatt, Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Gaurav Khanna.

Double eviction on cards?

Amid the tension, buzz suggests that the makers might be planning yet another shocking double eviction this week. However, there’s been no official confirmation from the channel or the makers so far.

Bigg Boss 19 bottom 3

Meanwhile, voting lines are open, and fans are rallying to save their favourites. As per early voting trends and online polls, Gaurav Khanna and Abhishek Bajaj appear to be leading comfortably, while Neelam Giri, Ashnoor Kaur, and Farrhana Bhatt are reportedly in the bottom three.

If the trends hold true, one or even two of these three female contestants might face eviction this weekend.

Who do you think will get evicted from Bigg Boss 19 this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.