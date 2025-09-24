Mumbai: Last night’s episode of Bigg Boss 19 was full of fun and drama. Bigg Boss introduced a new task where contestants had to give live commentary on each other and keep the audience entertained. Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Zeishan Quadri and others took part in the task and left no stone unturned in pulling each other’s legs.

But that’s not all! Another major twist has taken place inside the house.

Nehal Chudasama re-enters Bigg Boss 19 house

Nehal Chudasama, who was recently evicted and shifted to the secret room, has now made a smashing re-entry into the Bigg Boss 19 main house. According to live feed updates, she returned on Tuesday night, and her comeback is likely to be shown in tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode.

Having observed every contestant’s game from the outside, Nehal now enters the house with a fresh perspective and possibly stronger strategies. It will be interesting to see how her return changes the dynamics of the game.

Will Nehal emerge as one of the strongest players after this? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.