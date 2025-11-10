Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gearing up for yet another shocking twist soon after last week’s double eviction that saw Neelam Giri and Abhishek Bajaj exit the house. The upcoming midweek elimination, expected to be aired on Tuesday or Wednesday, has already created major buzz among fans as it is currently happening in the house.

Captaincy Task Turns Intense Inside the House

The house is now divided into three teams for the ongoing captaincy task each led by a strong contender.

Gaurav’s Party: Mridul and Pranit

Kunickaa’s Party: Farrhana and Tanya

Shehbaz’s Party: Ashnoor and Malti

The live audience has entered the Bigg Boss house, and Team Kunickaa and Team Gaurav, who won one of the captaincy tasks, will get 15 minutes each to convince the audience. Team Shehbaz, who lost all rounds, will get only 7 minutes to appeal for votes.

The live audience has entered the Bigg Boss house. Team Kunickaa and Team Gaurav, who won yesterday’s task, will get 15 minutes to convince the audience.



Team Shehbaz, who didn’t win any round, will have only 7 minutes to appeal to the audience.



Bigg Boss announced that the… — Livefeed Updates (@BBossLivefeed) November 10, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Surprise Elimination Twist

According to Live Feed updates, Bigg Boss shocked everyone by announcing that the house doors are now open and will close only after one contestant leaves. The team with the highest votes will go ahead for captaincy task, while the one with the team with least votes will face mid week eviction.

If Team Shehbaz receives the fewest live audience votes, Shehbaz, Ashnoor, and Malti will enter the danger zone, and one of them will be voted out based on housemates’ internal votes.

🚨 MID-WEEK EVICTION TWIST!



The team with the fewest LIVE audience votes will face immediate eviction.



If Team Shehbaaz gets the least votes, then Shehbaaz, Ashnoor & Malti enter the DANGER ZONE, and one of them leaves TODAY!



Housemates will vote internally to decide who gets… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2025

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 19’s midweek elimination drama!