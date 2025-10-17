Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting spicier by the day! Hosted by Salman Khan, the show is now about to successfully complete two months and enter its third month, and last night’s episode was nothing short of high drama. From aggression to raw emotion, the task set by Bigg Boss pushed the housemates to their limits.

While fans eagerly await the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, social media is already buzzing with names of contestants ruling both the show and X (formerly Twitter). Currently, 14 contestants are playing the game, but a few are standing out with massive social media presence.

Top 5 trending contestants of Bigg Boss 19

Based on hashtag counts on X, the top 5 trending contestants right now are:

Baseer Ali – 413.4k

Abhishek Bajaj – 384.9k

Farrhana Bhatt – 327.8k

Amaal Mallik – 247.2k

Gaurav Khanna – 204.4k

Farrhana Bhatt rules show!

Last night, the episode was dominated by Farrhana Bhatt, who completely flipped the game. During a special captaincy task, the contestants received letters from their families, which was meant to be an emotional moment. But Farrhana shook things up by shredding Neelam Giri’s letter, turning a heartfelt task into high-voltage drama. Her bold move not only shocked the housemates but also earned her massive attention from fans online.

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farrhana Bhatt (Image Source: X)

With social media buzzing and the house filled with tension, Farrhana’s game is proving that she’s a strong contender this season.

What’s your take on the top 5 trending contestants and Farrhana Bhatt’s game-changing move last night?