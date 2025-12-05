Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now inching closer to its most awaited grand finale night. The top 5 finalists fighting for the trophy this year are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. With voting lines now open, audiences are casting their final votes to decide who will lift the trophy on December 7.

While the spotlight usually shines on the winner, the first runner-up has always been an equally talked-about position in every season of Bigg Boss. Many popular contestants over the years have missed the trophy by just a few votes, sparking debates among fans about “deserving winners” and “unfair outcomes.”

From emotional exits to shocking final moments, Bigg Boss runner-ups have often created just as much buzz as the winners themselves.

In this write-up, we take a quick look at all the runner-ups from Season 1 to Season 18, the contestants who came incredibly close but couldn’t clinch the title.

Bigg Boss runner-ups of all seasons

Bigg Boss Season Number Runner-Up Name Season 1 Carol Gracias Season 2 Raja Chaudhary Season 3 Pravesh Rana Season 4 The Great Khali Season 5 Mahek Chahal Season 6 Imam Siddique Season 7 Tanisha Mukerji Season 8 Karishma Tanna Season 9 Rishabh Sinha Season 10 Bani VJ Season 11 Hina Khan Season 12 S Sreesanth Season 13 Asim Riaz Season 14 Rahul Vaidya Season 15 Pratik Sehajpal Season 16 Shiv Thakare Season 17 Abhishek Kumar Season 18 Vivian Dsena

With the finale just around the corner, the big question now is: Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19, and who will walk home with the first runner-up title?