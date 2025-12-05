Bigg Boss 19 finale 2025: List of runner-ups from season 1 to 18

While the spotlight usually shines on the winner, the first runner-up has always been an equally talked-about position in every season of Bigg Boss

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th December 2025 4:59 pm IST
Bigg Boss runner ups Asim, Hina, Vivian and Karishma
Bigg Boss runner ups Asim, Hina, Vivian and Karishma (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is now inching closer to its most awaited grand finale night. The top 5 finalists fighting for the trophy this year are Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal and Amaal Mallik. With voting lines now open, audiences are casting their final votes to decide who will lift the trophy on December 7.

While the spotlight usually shines on the winner, the first runner-up has always been an equally talked-about position in every season of Bigg Boss. Many popular contestants over the years have missed the trophy by just a few votes, sparking debates among fans about “deserving winners” and “unfair outcomes.”

From emotional exits to shocking final moments, Bigg Boss runner-ups have often created just as much buzz as the winners themselves.

In this write-up, we take a quick look at all the runner-ups from Season 1 to Season 18, the contestants who came incredibly close but couldn’t clinch the title.

Bigg Boss runner-ups of all seasons

Bigg Boss Season Number Runner-Up Name
Season 1 Carol Gracias
Season 2 Raja Chaudhary
Season 3 Pravesh Rana
Season 4 The Great Khali
Season 5 Mahek Chahal
Season 6 Imam Siddique
Season 7 Tanisha Mukerji
Season 8 Karishma Tanna
Season 9 Rishabh Sinha
Season 10 Bani VJ
Season 11 Hina Khan
Season 12 S Sreesanth
Season 13 Asim Riaz
Season 14 Rahul Vaidya
Season 15 Pratik Sehajpal
Season 16 Shiv Thakare
Season 17 Abhishek Kumar
Season 18 Vivian Dsena

With the finale just around the corner, the big question now is: Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 19, and who will walk home with the first runner-up title?

