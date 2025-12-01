Bigg Boss 19 finale: Mid-week eviction announced; expected top 5

As the competition tightens, the show witnessed a dramatic double eviction last weekend

Published: 1st December 2025 11:13 am IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Malti Chahar and Armaan Mallik
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Malti Chahar and Armaan Mallik (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to draw the curtains this weekend, with the much-awaited grand finale scheduled for December 7. As the competition tightens, the show witnessed a dramatic double eviction last weekend.

Ashnoor Kaur was ousted by the makers for getting physical with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task, while Shehbaz Badesha was eliminated based on audience votes. This left the season with its top 6 contestants Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More.

Mid-week eviction ahead of finale

Now, another twist has shaken the house as a mid-week eviction is set to take place ahead of the finale. Except for Gaurav Khanna, all the remaining contestants are nominated including Amaal, Malti, Tanya, Farrhana and Pranit. Voting lines will remain open until Tuesday morning, and the eviction will be shown in Wednesday’s episode.

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 finalists (Expected)

  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Amaal Mallik
  • Farrhana Bhatt
  • Pranit More
  • Malti Chahar / Tanya Mittal

Yes, you read that right. Either Malti or Tanya is expected to walk out just days before the finale.

Who do you think will be eliminated? Comment below!

