Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is all set to draw the curtains this weekend, with the much-awaited grand finale scheduled for December 7. As the competition tightens, the show witnessed a dramatic double eviction last weekend.

Ashnoor Kaur was ousted by the makers for getting physical with Tanya Mittal during the Ticket to Finale task, while Shehbaz Badesha was eliminated based on audience votes. This left the season with its top 6 contestants Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna and Pranit More.

Mid-week eviction ahead of finale

Now, another twist has shaken the house as a mid-week eviction is set to take place ahead of the finale. Except for Gaurav Khanna, all the remaining contestants are nominated including Amaal, Malti, Tanya, Farrhana and Pranit. Voting lines will remain open until Tuesday morning, and the eviction will be shown in Wednesday’s episode.

🚨 Mid-week eviction! Voting Lines are OPEN until Tuesday morning.



Amaal Mallik, Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More are NOMINATED.



Vote now for your favorite to make them Top-5.



Guess – Who will EVICT? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 30, 2025

Bigg Boss 19 Top 5 finalists (Expected)

Gaurav Khanna

Amaal Mallik

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Malti Chahar / Tanya Mittal

Yes, you read that right. Either Malti or Tanya is expected to walk out just days before the finale.

