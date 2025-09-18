Mumbai: Bollywood singer Amaal Mallik has become one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss 19. After being appointed as the captain of the house earlier, he was recently dethroned, with Abhishek Bajaj taking over the position. But what has truly kept Amaal in the headlines this week is his conduct inside the house.

On Wednesday, actor and TV personality Gauahar Khan took to X (formerly Twitter) to strongly criticise Amaal for his repeated use of abusive language and for blaming others while ignoring his own behaviour. She urged the makers to take strict action during the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, writing, “I hope he gets pulled up for this language on WKW! #bb19.”

Amaal should pay attention to the legacy he comes from that he claims so , kisi ke baap ko peeth peeche gaali dena bhi , gaali dena hota hai . Bail buddhi ki aulaad ??????? Really low . Ya phir ye bhi hawa mein gaali bolke dil ko dilaasa diya . I hope he gets pulled up for this… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 17, 2025

This isn’t the first time Gauahar has called him out. Just a few days ago, she expressed disappointment at the way Amaal spoke to senior contestant Kunickaa Sadanand, who is 61. Highlighting his lack of patience with authority, Gauahar reminded that respect and responsibility should come with such situations.

Yes she is picky , pointy and irritating with her instructions , but I feel really bad with how most ppl speak to kunicka ji . She’s 61 yaar , thoda toh khyaal rakho tone ka . #bb19 . Amaal can’t handle authority . Position of authority comes with responsibility. — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) September 15, 2025

Now, all eyes are on host Salman Khan, who is expected to address the issue in the weekend episode. Whether Amaal will be schooled for his behaviour or not remains to be seen.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.