Mumbai: Things inside Bigg Boss 19 are getting extremely intense with each passing week. The recent eliminations of unexpected contestants have left fans both shocked and furious. After the surprising exits of Baseer Ali and Abhishek Bajaj, makers have now shown the exit door to another talked-about contestant — Mridul Tiwari.

Mridul Tiwari eviction news

According to sources close to the show, Mridul’s elimination took place through live audience voting held on Monday. His eviction episode is expected to air on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Top 9 contestants of Bigg Boss 19

With Mridul’s exit, the competition has now come down to the top 9 contestants. They are —

Farrhana Bhatt

Amaal Mallik

Tanya Mittal

Pranit More

Kunickaa Sadanand

Shehbaz Badesha

Ashnoor Kaur

Malti Chahar

Gaurav Khanna

As the show inches closer to its finale, fans are eagerly speculating who will secure a spot in the top 5 and ultimately lift the trophy.

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that there will be no extension or wild card entries this season. The much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale is officially scheduled for December 7, 2025.

Who do you think will make it to the top five? Tell us in the comments below.