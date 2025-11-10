Mumbai: Just when fans were still discussing Abhishek Bajaj’s shocking exit from Bigg Boss 19, another unexpected elimination has shaken the house. In a surprising mid-week twist, Mridul Tiwari has been evicted through a live audience vote inside the house, confirmed by reliable insiders.

Mridul Tiwari evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Mridul’s journey in BB 19 has officially come to an end after 11 weeks. He entered the show in week 1 and walked out in week 12. His eviction episode is expected to be aired on Tuesday or Wednesday, leaving both housemates and viewers emotional and surprised.

🚨 Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in mid-week eviction twist through Live Audiences (Via Filmwindow) — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 10, 2025

With Mridul’s exit, the top 9 contestants now remain in the race for the trophy as the show inches closer to its finale.

Meanwhile, sources suggest that the BB 19 finale is likely to take place on December 7, with no extension this season. However, an official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

