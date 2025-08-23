Bigg Boss 19 House revealed; The stage for ‘Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar’ set

Mumbai: As the latest season of the popular reality show “Bigg Boss” is set to entertain the fans soon, JioHotstar has revealed the house for this season.

The house for the show hosted by Salman Khan has been conceptualized by renowned designer Omung Kumar with production designer Vanita Garud.

For Season 19, the design of the house has been inspired by the spirit of camping in the wild, invoking the raw simplicity of a cabin in the woods. Wooden textures ground the house in tradition, while vibrant colours reflect the diversity and unpredictability of the opinions of the contestants to come.

We can also see symbols like the antlered bird in the living room and the lion in the garden embody guardianship and authority, anchoring the theme. Talking about the outdoors, wigwam seating recreates the feeling of a community circle.

Apart from the usual, the house enjoys a brand-new feature: the Assembly Room, which serves as the DNA of the ‘Bigg Boss’ house this year. In line with the season’s theme, “Gharwalon ki Sarkaar”, this space becomes the central hub for debates, discussions, and decision-making.

However, the room can be accessed only at certain times.

Sharing his vision for the design of ‘BB19’ house, Omung said, “Every year, the Bigg Boss house gives me the chance to create something completely new. For Season 19, it was a cabin in the woods, warm and inviting on the surface, but full of surprises hidden in every corner. We’ve added playful touches, from unusual creatures to watchful eyes, to keep the contestants constantly on edge.”

“The Assembly Room is my personal highlight this season, conceived as a symbolic seat of power that ties perfectly with the theme of ‘Gharwalon ki Sarkaar’ and will push housemates to speak up, challenge, and defend. In many ways, this house is designed to be both a retreat and a battlefield, mirroring the unpredictable spirit of Bigg Boss,” he added.

“Bigg Boss 19” will be premiering on August 24. It will stream at 9 PM on JioHotstar and air at 10:30 PM on COLORS.