Bigg Boss 19: List of 9 contestants who will face next eviction

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 19 inches closer to its much-awaited finale, the drama inside the house is only getting more intense. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is reportedly set to conclude on December 7, though there’s been no official confirmation from the makers yet.

After last week’s shocking double eviction, all eyes are now on the next elimination round and this week’s nominations have certainly shaken things up.

Bigg Boss 19 nominated contestants

Bigg Boss was left furious with Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur for repeatedly flouting the rules by speaking without their mics. As punishment, both were directly nominated for eviction. However, in true Bigg Boss style, the twist came when captain Mridul Tiwari was given the power to decide their fate.

Mridul chose to spare the duo, but as a result, all other contestants were put up for elimination this week. The nominated contestants are —

Gaurav Khanna Amaal Mallik Shehbaz Badesha Pranit More Kunickaa Sadanand Malti Chahar Farrhana Bhatt Tanya Mittal Neelam Giri

With the voting lines open, fans are doing their best to save their favourites, but early reports suggest that Malti Chahar and Kunickka Sadanand are currently in the bottom two with the least votes.

Who do you think will walk out of the Bigg Boss 19 house next? Comment below and share your prediction!