Bigg Boss 19: Makers remove Zeishan Quadri from the show

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2025 12:52 am IST
Zeishan Quadri and Shehbaz Badesha
Zeishan Quadri and Shehbaz Badesha (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 viewers are in for a shocking twist this weekend as another elimination takes place in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Salman Khan. The shoot for Week 7’s episodes has been completed today, and the eviction name is now out.

For the unversed, contestants who were in the danger zone this week included Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More.

Zeishan Quadri evicted from Bigg Boss 19

Yes, you read that right. Zeishan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 after receiving the least number of votes. His eviction was filmed during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot and will be aired in Sunday’s episode.

As per voting trends and fan predictions, Zeishan’s exit was expected, with Neelam Giri joining him in the bottom two.

Following Zeishan’s elimination, 14 contestants now remain in the game, including the recently introduced wildcard entry Malti Chahar.

What’s your take on Zeishan Quadri’s elimination this week? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.

