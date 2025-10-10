Mumbai: Fear of elimination looms large in the Bigg Boss 19 house as another Weekend Ka Vaar approaches. The nominated contestants this week are Zeeshan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see who will bid goodbye to the show this weekend.

Bigg Boss 19 Bottom 2

As per the latest and closing voting trends, Baseer Ali continues to lead with the highest number of votes, securing his position safely in the house. Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, and Ashnoor Kaur are also receiving a decent number of votes and are likely to be safe this week.

However, the bottom two contestants currently facing the heat are Neelam Giri and Zeishan Quadri.

Final voting trend #BB19



1. #PranitMore : 3 crores 15 lakhs ( huge )



2. #MridulTiwari : 2 crores 17 lakhs



3. #Baseerali : 1 crore 75 lakhs



4.#AshnoorKaur : 1 crore



5. #NeelamGiri : 15 lakhs



6. #ZeeshanQadri : 75 thousand



99 votes is playing huge factor in increased… — CASPIAN (@thecaspiansk) October 10, 2025

Who will get evicted?

If the trend continues, Zeishan Quadri appears to be in danger as he has received the least number of votes among the nominated contestants. He has highest chances of walking out of the show.

Meanwhile, the upcoming weekend ka vaar will see comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of the legendary Johnny Lever, gracing the house for a fun segment.

Will Zeishan be the next one to exit the Bigg Boss 19 house? Let’s wait and watch what unfolds in this weekend’s episode. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.