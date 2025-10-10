Johnny Lever’s daughter to enter in Bigg Boss 19; 1 celeb to exit

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is getting more interesting with each passing day! Another Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and fans are eagerly waiting to see what Salman Khan and the makers have planned this time. Viewers are curious to know who will face Salman’s wrath, what topics will spark his fiery schooling, and most importantly who will be eliminated this week.

Adding a fun twist to the drama-filled weekend, a laughter riot is on the way! A source close to the show informed us that comedian Jamie Lever, daughter of the legendary Johnny Lever, is set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

“Jamie Lever, the multi-talented comedian and daughter of the legendary Johnny Lever, is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house to crack everyone up with her spot-on mimicry and infectious humor,” the source revealed.

However, Jamie is likely to appear as a special guest, not a contestant. She is expected to roast the housemates and bring a much-needed dose of comedy to the intense atmosphere inside the house.

Meanwhile, nominations for Week 7 are already out. The contestants in danger this week are — Zeeshan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari, Baseer Ali, Ashnoor Kaur, and Pranit More.

With tensions running high and laughter around the corner, this weekend promises to be an entertaining mix of drama, emotions, and comedy.

Who do you think will get eliminated this week?