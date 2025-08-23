Mumbai: The wait is finally over! Bigg Boss 19 is all set to premiere on Sunday, August 24, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the buzz alive. Ahead of the grand launch, new promos have dropped online, sending fans into a frenzy with exciting hints about the first contestants.

While the clips don’t reveal the faces directly, they drop enough cues to spark endless guesses.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants

In one promo, fans instantly identified popular social media star and choreographer Awez Darbar, known for his viral dance videos. Click here to check the full list of 17 confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 19.

Another teaser showed glimpses of a couple dancing, leading many to believe it’s none other than Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar.

Adding to the hype, fans spotted a familiar face in yet another clip TV actor Gaurav Khanna, whose presence has already stirred excitement.

Meanwhile, one more promo with the tagline “Apne sur se dil jeetne wala aa raha hai ab apni sarkaar banana” has left fans convinced that the mystery contestant is Bollywood’s very own singer Amaal Mallik.

So far, the names creating maximum buzz are:

Awez Darbar

Nagma Mirajkar

Amaal Malik

Gaurav Khanna

With the curtain about to rise, fans are eagerly waiting for more names to be revealed. One thing is certain, the stage is set for a blockbuster season of Bigg Boss 19. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.