Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is just a day away from its much-awaited premiere! The Salman Khan-hosted reality show will kick off on Sunday, August 24, with a grand premiere night. From the theme to the contestants’ list, everything about this season is buzzing hot among fans.

According to popular social media page Bigg Boss Taza Khabar, which is known for accurate updates, the final list of 17 contestants is now out. Interestingly, there are some changes from the earlier confirmed names, with celebrities like Hunar Hali and Payal Gaming reportedly backing out at the last moment.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed contestants list

Here’s the full list of contestants:

Amaal Malik Gaurav Khanna Ashnoor Kaur Polish actress Natalia Janoszek Awez Darbar Nagma Mirajkar Shehbaz Badesha Zeeshan Qadri Baseer Ali Nehal Chudasama Abhishek Bajaj Tanya Mittal Atul Kishan Kunicka Sadanand Pranit More Neelam Giri Mridul Tiwari

This year, the theme of Bigg Boss 19 revolves around politics, where celebrities will not only fight for survival inside the house but also balance their public image with strategies to win the show. The Bigg Boss house itself has been designed more lavishly than ever before, featuring futuristic interiors, bright lighting, and grand lounge areas that promise to keep both contestants and audiences hooked.

So, which contestant are you most excited to see in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.