Bigg Boss 19: Meet Baseer Ali, confirmed star from Hyderabad

Mumbai: Popular TV actor and reality show star Baseer Ali is all set to make his way into the Bigg Boss 19 house. The controversial reality show, hosted by Salman Khan, will premiere on August 24 and fans are buzzing with excitement to see Baseer back on screen, especially given his dynamic journey in Indian television.

From Hyderabad To National Fame

Baseer, who hails from Hyderabad, completed his schooling at Ivy League Academy and graduated from St. Mary’s College. Before stepping into the limelight, he was a YouTuber, but it was MTV’s Roadies Rising (2017) where he first gained recognition, finishing as the runner-up. He is now 29 years old.

Soon after, he went on to win Splitsvilla 10 with Naina Singh, and later participated in Ace of Space 2, finishing as the second runner-up. He also hosted shows like On Road With Roadies and Splitsvilla 11.

In 2022, Baseer once again tested his grit in MTV Roadies 19, finishing in 7th place.

Baseer Ali’s Acting Career

Baseer made his acting debut in 2023 with Zee TV’s popular drama Kundali Bhagya, where he played Shaurya Luthra. Though he announced his exit in June 2024, he continued till the show wrapped up in December 2024.

Baseer Ali’s Love Life and Relationships

Baseer’s personal life has always grabbed headlines. His chemistry with Splitsvilla partner Naina Singh made waves, and though they later parted ways, they still remain friends. He has also been linked to Stayce Ponomareva in the past.

Baseer with Nikita Bhamidipati and Stayce Ponomareva

Baseer Ali’s relationship with Nikita Bhamidipati from Splitsvilla 13 was one of the most talked-about and controversial chapters of his personal life. They dated in 2023 but later parted ways. Nikita, during one of her podcast appearances, opened up about their time together and claimed that the relationship was abusive and toxic. Her revelations stirred a lot of debate among fans, as many were shocked to hear about the darker side of their bond, making it one of the most discussed aspects of Baseer’s love life

Now, as he enters Bigg Boss 19, fans are curious to see if the show will bring new twists to his personal and professional journey.