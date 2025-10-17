Bigg Boss 19: Malti or Neelam, who got eliminated this week?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19’s week 8 was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From intense fights and heated arguments to emotional moments during the captaincy task when contestants received heartfelt letters from their families, the week had it all. Apart from all that, fear of elimination also loomed over the house.

Nominated contestants week 8

This week, four contestants were nominated for elimination —

Malti Chahar

Neelam Giri

Gaurav Khanna

Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19 bottom 2

As per early voting trends, Gaurav and Mridul were leading comfortably with the highest number of votes, while Malti and Neelam found themselves in the danger zone, sparking buzz that one of them might bid goodbye this weekend.

However, there’s a big twist!

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot on Thursday this time as Salman Khan is heading to Riyadh for an event. And according to inside reports, there will be no elimination this week due to Diwali celebrations. Yes, you read that right. All contestants are safe this week!

Meanwhile, after a week full of drama and ugly spats, fans are eagerly waiting to see whom Bhaijaan will address and school during the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as this Weekend Ka Vaar promises fireworks of its own!