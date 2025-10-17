Bigg Boss 19: Malti or Neelam, who got eliminated this week?

This week, four contestants were nominated for elimination Malti Chahar, Neelam Giri, Gaurav Khanna, and Mridul Tiwari

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2025 11:41 am IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants
Bigg Boss 19 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19’s week 8 was nothing short of a roller coaster ride. From intense fights and heated arguments to emotional moments during the captaincy task when contestants received heartfelt letters from their families, the week had it all. Apart from all that, fear of elimination also loomed over the house.

Nominated contestants week 8

This week, four contestants were nominated for elimination —

  • Malti Chahar
  • Neelam Giri
  • Gaurav Khanna
  • Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19 bottom 2

As per early voting trends, Gaurav and Mridul were leading comfortably with the highest number of votes, while Malti and Neelam found themselves in the danger zone, sparking buzz that one of them might bid goodbye this weekend.

Memory Khan Seminar

However, there’s a big twist!

Bigg Boss 19 elimination update

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode was shot on Thursday this time as Salman Khan is heading to Riyadh for an event. And according to inside reports, there will be no elimination this week due to Diwali celebrations. Yes, you read that right. All contestants are safe this week!

Meanwhile, after a week full of drama and ugly spats, fans are eagerly waiting to see whom Bhaijaan will address and school during the upcoming episode. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates as this Weekend Ka Vaar promises fireworks of its own!

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th October 2025 11:41 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button