Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 is gaining momentum as the contestants settle into their new lives inside the house. With the fourth week underway, the usual mix of drama, nominations, and budding friendships is keeping audiences entertained.

However, one question that always piques the curiosity of viewers is how much the contestants are earning this season.

Bigg Boss 19 Highest Paid Contestant

According to reports, Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna is taking home nearly Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, which comes down to about Rs 2.5 lakhs per day.

Gaurav Khanna, best known for his role in Anupamaa, is one of the most popular contestants this season. With this paycheck, he is among the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss history.

Bigg Boss Salary Records

With Rs 17.5 lakhs per week, Gaurav Khanna now joins the list of the top six highest-paid contestants in the show’s history.

Still, no one has yet broken the record of Pamela Anderson, who earned a jaw-dropping Rs 2.5 crore for just a three-day stint. Another high earner in the past was Karanvir Bohra, who was reportedly paid Rs 20 lakhs a week in Season 12.

Massive Jump in Salaries This Year

Looking back at Bigg Boss 18 (2024), contestant salaries were much lower compared to this season. Vivian Dsena was the highest-paid contestant last year, taking home around Rs 5 lakhs per week.

Cut to this season, the difference is massive. From Rs 5 lakhs to Rs 17.5 lakhs, that’s a 3.5x jump, or in other words, a 250% increase in the paycheck of the top-earning contestant.

While Gaurav Khanna’s paycheck has become a hot topic, so has his game. He has been making waves inside the house with his strategies and personality.

Meanwhile, are you liking Gaurav Khanna’s game in Bigg Boss 19? Comment below.