Bigg Boss 18: Salaries drop, reported highest paid contestant

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 is gaining momentum as the contestants settle into their new lives inside the house. With the first week underway, the usual mix of drama, nominations, and budding friendships is keeping audiences entertained. However, one question that always piques the curiosity of viewers is how much the contestants are earning this season.

Bigg Boss 18 Highest Paid Contestant

According to the latest reports, Vivian Dsena has taken the top spot as the highest-paid contestant this season, with a weekly paycheck of Rs 5 lakh. The popular TV actor, known for his roles in shows like Shakti and Madhubala, has secured the highest remuneration for his participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Following close behind is Shilpa Shirodkar, the former Bollywood actress, who is reportedly earning Rs 2.5 lakh per week. Additionally, Karan Veer, the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, is said to be pocketing around Rs 2 lakh per week.

Why Are Salaries Lower This Season?

While these salaries are impressive, what stands out this season is the noticeable drop in pay compared to previous years. In contrast, earlier seasons featured much higher paychecks for top celebrities. For example:

In Bigg Boss 17, television stars Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma were the highest-paid participants, each earning a whopping Rs 11-12 lakh per week.

In Bigg Boss 16, Imlie star Sumbul Touqeer Khan was reportedly paid Rs 12 lakh per week.

Tejasswi Prakash, the winner of Bigg Boss 15, was the highest-paid contestant of that season, with a paycheck of Rs 10 lakh per week.

With salaries this season capping at Rs 5 lakh, the drastic difference in remuneration has caught the attention. However, it is still early in the show, and reports could change as the season progresses.

The audience will have to wait and see if any more high-profile contestants enter the house later in the season, potentially shifting the salary landscape.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.