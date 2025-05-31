Bigg Boss 19 massive update: What is happening next week?

From the expected contestant list to the premiere date, fans are thrilled about all Bigg Boss 19 updates

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st May 2025 4:32 pm IST
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss host Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 buzz is getting hotter with new updates dropping almost every day! From the expected contestant list to the premiere date, fans are thrilled with how early the news is coming in, unlike previous years when updates would usually start around July or August.

Now, here’s a spicy update on the Bigg Boss 19 promo shoot!

Bigg Boss 19 promo

As expected, Salman Khan is all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss once again this season. And before he begins shooting for his upcoming film with director Apoorva Lakhia, based on the Galwan Valley conflict of 2020, the superstar will shoot for the promo of Bigg Boss 19.

MS Creative School

As per reports, the promo shoot is scheduled to happen next week at Film City, Mumbai. This will be done before Salman flies out to Ladakh for his film, which will have a 70-80 day schedule.It will be exciting to see how Salman manages both his film and Bigg Boss commitments.

Also, mark the date as BB 19 is tentatively set to premiere on July 19 and is expected to run for a whopping six months this time! However, there is no official announcement from the makers yet.

Meanwhile, the rumoured contestant list is already creating buzz online. Check it out below.

