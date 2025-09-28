Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan counters Abhinav Kashyap’s remarks

Hyderabad: The latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with both joy and drama. Host Salman Khan surprised contestant Tanya Mittal with a royal singhasan on her birthday. Tanya grew emotional and shared her wish that Salman could become like family to her in Mumbai, so she would not feel unsafe living there. The celebration continued with sweets from Turkey, soulful singing by Amaal Mallik, and fun moments with fellow contestants.

Salman’s Indirect Remark

While the mood was festive, Salman also took time to address controversies surrounding him. Without naming anyone, he indirectly responded to recent allegations made by Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap. Salman told the housemates that people who were once associated with him, even those who praised him before, are now spreading negativity.

He remarked that such people waste their time on podcasts making false claims only because they have no work. He advised everyone to focus on their jobs, saying, “There is nothing better than work. No matter what you are going through, get up, take a shower, and show up.”

Abhinav Kashyap’s Allegations

Abhinav Kashyap has recently made strong statements against Salman Khan. In a podcast and interviews, he accused Salman of taking undue credit for Dabangg and claimed that he manipulated situations in past projects. He also alleged that Salman made things difficult for his brother Anurag Kashyap during Tere Naam. Abhinav even mocked Salman’s fitness, calling his body fake and injected, and labeled him a “goon” and “criminal.”