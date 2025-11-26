Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has officially entered its final stretch, with the grand finale just days away. After Kuickaa Sadanand’s exit, only eight contestants are left in the game. The much-awaited Ticket to Finale (TTF) task has finally begun airing and kicked off in last night’s episode.

And now it’s confirmed, Bigg Boss 19 has got its first finalist!

Gaurav Khanna Wins Ticket to Finale

Yes, it’s official! Actor Gaurav Khanna has defeated Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More to secure the prestigious Ticket to Finale. Not just that. Gaurav has also been announced as the Acting Captain, making him the last captain of the season. This means he is safe from all nominations and gets a direct entry into the finale.

Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss 19 Salary

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Gaurav Khanna (Image Source: X)

As reported earlier, Gaurav Khanna is the highest-paid contestant of the season, followed by Amaal Mallik. The Anupamaa actor reportedly charges Rs 17.5 lakh per week to stay in the Bigg Boss house.

With his confirmed journey till the finale, completing 15 weeks, Gaurav’s total earnings are estimated at Rs 2.62 crore.

With the grand finale expected on December 7, the excitement is at its peak. Fans are now buzzing with reactions as Gaurav becomes the first confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 19.

What’s your take on Gaurav’s big win? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.