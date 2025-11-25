Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has officially entered its most intense phase as the finale inches closer, and fans are buzzing with predictions about who will lift the trophy this year. Ahead of the final week, the crucial and highly anticipated Ticket to Finale task has been completed inside the house, featuring a dramatic fire-and-ocean theme.

The task will be aired in Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes, but the results are already out. Four contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the contenders after winning the task setup.

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale Winner

According to latest update from The Khabri, actor Gaurav Khanna has beaten Farrhana, Ashnoor, and Pranit to secure the Ticket to Finale. Yes, you read that right!

With this major victory, Gaurav becomes the first confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 19, guaranteeing himself a spot in the finale night without facing any eviction risk in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants still in the game apart from the four contenders are Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar, who will now continue battling for the remaining finale spots.

As the finale week approaches, the excitement among viewers is at its peak.

So, what are your thoughts on Gaurav Khanna becoming the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.