Result out: First winner of Ticket To Finale in Bigg Boss 19

Four contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the contenders for the crucial Ticket To Finale race in Bigg Boss 19

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2025 10:20 pm IST
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt
Bigg Boss 19 contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 has officially entered its most intense phase as the finale inches closer, and fans are buzzing with predictions about who will lift the trophy this year. Ahead of the final week, the crucial and highly anticipated Ticket to Finale task has been completed inside the house, featuring a dramatic fire-and-ocean theme.

The task will be aired in Tuesday and Wednesday’s episodes, but the results are already out. Four contestants Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, and Pranit More emerged as the contenders after winning the task setup.

Bigg Boss 19 Ticket to Finale Winner

According to latest update from The Khabri, actor Gaurav Khanna has beaten Farrhana, Ashnoor, and Pranit to secure the Ticket to Finale. Yes, you read that right!

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

With this major victory, Gaurav becomes the first confirmed finalist of Bigg Boss 19, guaranteeing himself a spot in the finale night without facing any eviction risk in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the remaining contestants still in the game apart from the four contenders are Tanya Mittal, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, and Malti Chahar, who will now continue battling for the remaining finale spots.

As the finale week approaches, the excitement among viewers is at its peak.

So, what are your thoughts on Gaurav Khanna becoming the first finalist of Bigg Boss 19? Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th November 2025 10:20 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
Back to top button