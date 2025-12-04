Mumbai: It is no exaggeration to say that Tanya Mittal has done exactly what she does best, stay in the spotlight. One of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 19, Tanya has now secured a place among the top five finalists of the season.

From day one, she surprised viewers with her outrageous statements, whether it was flying to Dubai just to eat Baklava or boasting about her wealth, bodyguards, palace-like home and more.

Throughout the season, Tanya kept fans and viewers curious, constantly making headlines with her bold claims and over-the-top persona. Her delusional yet entertaining world has been a major talking point both inside and outside the Bigg Boss house. And now, with just two days left for the grand finale on December 7, Tanya Mittal finds herself closer than ever to the trophy.

Tanya Mittal’s Net Worth 2025

Known for flaunting her extravagant lifestyle, Tanya reportedly entered the show with nearly 800 sarees. She often speaks about her luxurious life, from claiming she has 150 bodyguards to saying she lives in a home more lavish than a five-star hotel.

But what is her actual net worth?

According to reports, Tanya earns around Rs 6 lakh per month, mainly through brand collaborations, endorsements, and her fashion business. Her estimated net worth is between Rs 2 crore Rs 5 crore. She is also said to own multiple luxury cars, designer sarees, and other high-end accessories.

Top 5 Finalists of Bigg Boss 19

The contestants who have made it to the top this season are:

Gaurav Khanna

Tanya Mittal

Farrhana Bhatt

Pranit More

Amaal Mallik

With the finale just around the corner, the excitement is at an all-time high.

