Mumbai: Just five days are left for Bigg Boss 19 to crown its winner. After an intense 3-month journey, the Salman Khan-hosted reality show is gearing up for its grand finale on December 7.

At present, six contestants are still in the race. With TTF winner Gaurav Khan already securing his spot in the finale, the remaining housemates Malti Chahar, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Amaal Mallik, and Pranit More await the outcome of the crucial mid-week eviction.

Bigg Boss 19 Mid-Week Elimination

A surprise mid-week elimination will be shot today and will air tomorrow. With voting lines now closed, the final results will determine this season’s official top 5 finalists.

Voting Trends

Latest closing voting trends reveal a surprising shift. Farrhana Bhatt and Pranit More are leading with strong voter support, while Amaal, Tanya, and Malti have landed in the bottom three.

Several social media polls suggest that Amaal Mallik has slipped into the bottom two alongside Malti Chahar, though Tanya’s votes have shown improvement, pushing her to the third spot.

Insiders claim that Amaal’s chances of eviction are very low as makers may choose to save him despite his low ranking.

Who Will Be Evicted From Bigg Boss 19?

As of now, one among Malti Chahar and Tanya Mittal is expected to walk out tonight. The confirmed name will be revealed soon.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for the latest updates, behind-the-scenes buzz, and exclusive finale coverage of Bigg Boss 19.