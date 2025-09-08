Hyderabad: Bigg Boss 19 never disappoints when it comes to drama. This Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pulled up contestants like Farrhana Bhatt, Nehal Chudasama, and Armaan Malik, giving them a much-needed reality check. The episode also saw the entry of the first wild card contestant, Shehbaz Badesha, promising to shake up the house. Meanwhile, Kunickaa Sadanand was saved from eviction thanks to her special immunity, leaving fans buzzing with mixed reactions.

The 19-Minute Task Turns Messy

The week’s nomination task looked simple but was packed with tension. Contestants paired up to perform the “19-Minute Counting Task.” One had to honk a scooter in the garden while the partner buzzed the makeup station at exactly 19 minutes. Whoever got closest would be safe, the rest faced nomination.

Before the task began, Bigg Boss gave Baseer Ali special powers to save one contestant, and he chose Nehal Chudasama, securing her place this week.

During the rounds, Abhishek and Ashnoor clocked 23 minutes 30 seconds, Pranit and Farrhana managed 20 minutes 40 seconds, Gaurav and Tanya came close with 20 minutes 25 seconds, Natalia and Mridul disappointed with just 14 minutes 7 seconds, while Neelam and Zeisha took 23 minutes 40 seconds. Amaal and Kunickaa stopped at 22 minutes 24 seconds.

Who Faces Elimination This Week?

• Mridul Tiwari

• Natalia Janoszek

• Awez Darbar

• Nagma Mirajker

Double Trouble Ahead?

The buzz is strong that this week may bring a Double Eviction, raising the stakes like never before. Fans now have the power to save their favorites by voting through JioHotstar.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.