Bigg Boss 20: 11 contestants to face eviction this week

The nominations for week 4 have already taken place and the same will be shown in tonight’s episode

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Bigg Boss 20 contestants sitting on colourful sofas in the house.
Bigg Boss 20 contestants (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has entered its fourth week and the reality show will complete one month this week. So far, two contestants Rohed Khan and Isha Rikhi have been eliminated from Salman Khan’s show.

With a new week comes another nomination round and, eventually, another eviction. The nominations for week 4 have already taken place and the same will be shown in tonight’s episode.

Bigg Boss 20 week 4 nominated contestants

This week, a total of 11 contestants have been nominated for eviction. Captain Gullu, Arishfa Khan and Aasif Khan are the only contestants who managed to stay safe.

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The nomination process involved a sacrifice task, where contestants had to sacrifice their safety for another housemate.

Here is how the task unfolded:

  • Mahhi Vij and Arishfa Khan: Mahhi sacrificed her safety for Arishfa, saving her from nominations.
  • Qazi Touqeer and Uditi Singh: Neither contestant sacrificed, so both were nominated.
  • Aman Gandhi and Kanika Mann: Both contestants were nominated.
  • Yung DSA, Lovepreet Gill and Mary Kom: All three contestants were nominated.
  • Rhiti Tiwari and Amrapali Dubey: Both were nominated.
  • Aasif Khan and ScoutOP: ScoutOP sacrificed his safety and got nominated, while Aasif was saved.

With the task now over, 11 contestants are in the danger zone this week.

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List of nominated contestants

  • Mahhi Vij
  • Qazi Touqeer
  • Uditi Singh
  • Aman Gandhi
  • Kanika Mann
  • Yung DSA
  • Lovepreet Gill
  • Mary Kom
  • Rhiti Tiwari
  • Amrapali Dubey
  • ScoutOP

The contestants will now be hoping to secure enough votes from the audience to continue their journey in the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Who do you think will get eliminated this week? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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