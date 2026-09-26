Bigg Boss 20: Another contestant evicted, 14 remain in the house

Mumbai: Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi, who was among the contestants of Bigg Boss 20, has been evicted from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

According to insiders close to the show, Isha was shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar shoot held on Friday. Her eviction will be aired in Sunday’s episode.

Isha was nominated for eviction this week along with rapper Yung DSA. While Yung received the highest number of votes, Isha reportedly received fewer votes, leading to her elimination after three weeks inside the house.

Her eviction comes amid mixed reactions from viewers, with some feeling that she struggled to make a strong impact during her three-week stint on the show.

Following Isha’s and Rohed Khan’s exits, 14 contestants remain in the Bigg Boss 20 house. Meanwhile, several wildcard entries are expected to shake things up in the coming weeks.

What do you think about Isha Rikhi’s eviction? Comment below.