Bigg Boss 20 eviction: One of these 3 may leave the show next

The nominated contestants are Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom

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Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer and Mary Kom
Bigg Boss 20 contestants Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi, Qazi Touqeer and Mary Kom (Instagram)

Mumbai: Fear of elimination is looming over the Bigg Boss 20 house as the contestants gear up for another Weekend Ka Vaar. Eight contestants have been nominated this week, and one of them is expected to bid goodbye to the Salman Khan-hosted show.

The nominated contestants are Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom.

Voting has begun, with viewers casting their votes to save their favourite contestants. As per the current voting trends, fan-favourite Qazi Touqeer is leading the race by a huge margin, followed by Gullu and Arishfa Khan.

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  • Qazi Touqeer
  • Gullu
  • Arishfa Khan
  • Love Gill
  • Kanika Mann
  • Mahhi Vij
  • Aman Gandhi
  • Mary Kom

Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom are currently among the bottom three in the voting trends. According to sources close to the show, Mary Kom is said to have the highest chances of walking out of the house this week. However, the final elimination will be confirmed only during Weekend Ka Vaar.

So far, Isha Rikhi, Rohed Khan and Rhiti Tiwari have been evicted from Bigg Boss 20.

With the elimination race heating up, fans are now waiting to see who will be the next contestant to leave the show.

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Who do you think will get eliminated next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 20.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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