Bigg Boss 20 first promo: Salman Khan hints at SRK’s entry

Mumbai: Salman Khan has sparked excitement with a major hint about the upcoming premiere of “Bigg Boss 20.” The ‘Sultan’ actor, who has been hosting the reality show for several seasons, hinted at a possible appearance with his close friend and fellow superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

On Tuesday, the makers of the reality show shared a first glimpse of the upcoming season. For the caption, they wrote, “Ek se bhale do..#BiggBoss Starts 6th September on #JioHotstar and @colorstv.”

The teaser features Salman Khan making a powerful entry with a majestic horse, followed by a mysterious statement that has sparked speculation among fans. Referring to his iconic film ‘Karan Arjun,’ he said, “Jo Karan Arjun mein hua tha, woh hoga ab Bigg Boss mein… Thathastu!”

Speaking about the new season, Salman Khan said in a statement, “Every season of Bigg Boss brings a fresh game, new dynamics and unexpected twists. But this season, there’s a mystery at the heart of it that makes it unlike anything we’ve seen before. The first hint is already out there, you just have to look at it twice. The teaser is just the beginning, and I can’t wait for audiences to start piecing the clues together when Bigg Boss Hindi Season 20 begins.”

The teaser also hinted at this season’s theme, with a possible connection to the iconic ‘Karan Arjun’ concept.

According to reports, the makers are planning a complete makeover of the Bigg Boss house design this season. Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Garud Kumar, who have previously designed the set, will reportedly not be creating the house this year. Instead, art directors Kanchan and Rupali have taken charge of the design. They had earlier worked on the set of the reality show ‘The 50.’

According to reports, several celebrities are being considered as potential contestants for Bigg Boss 20. The rumoured list includes Mahhi Vij, Geeta Basra, Jannat Zubair, Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Sunil Pal, Nia Sharma, Pearl V Puri, and Showik Chakraborty. The much-awaited reality show will premiere on Colors TV and JioHotstar on September 6, 2026.