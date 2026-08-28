Bigg Boss 20 gets 2 more names; total 14 contestants in the list

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is already generating significant buzz ahead of its premiere. The Salman Khan-hosted reality show is set to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

With just a week to go, several names are doing the rounds as confirmed contestants. Among the latest names reportedly confirmed for the show are television actor Karan Wahi and his former girlfriend Uditi Singh.

According to sources, Uditi Singh has already signed the contract, while Karan Wahi is said to be in the final stages of discussions with the makers and is almost confirmed to participate.

About Karan Wahi and Uditi Singh

Karan and Uditi were in a relationship for around three years before parting ways in 2022. Their reported reunion on the Bigg Boss stage has already sparked curiosity, with fans wondering whether their past relationship could become a part of their journey inside the house.

Karan Wahi rose to fame with shows such as Remix and Dill Mill Gayye and has also established himself as a television host. Uditi Singh, meanwhile, is known as a model, actress and social media influencer, and appeared in the 2023 Netflix film Jaane Jaan.

Bigg Boss 20 contestants list

Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu Khushi Dubey Geeta Basra Marry Kom Qazi Touqeer Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Arishfa Khan Isha Rikhi Showik Chakraborty Amrapali Dubey Rhiya Ahir Lovepreet Kaur aka Love Gill Karan Wahi Uditi Singh

However, changes to the list may still happen before the grand premiere.

Who are you most excited to see inside the Bigg Boss 20 house? Tell us in the comments below.