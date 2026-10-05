Bigg Boss 20: Imam Siddique hits back at Salman Khan over remark

Imam, who finished as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 6, remains associated with his memorable “Time out, Salman ji” exchange.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Imam Siddique in a stylish outfit on the Bigg Boss 20 set, with a confident expression.
Instagram - Imam Siddique & Salman Khan (JioHotstar)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20’s latest Weekend Ka Vaar has stirred drama beyond the house. Former contestant Imam Siddique has taken exception to Salman Khan mentioning him on the show, responding with an open letter that challenges the host’s remarks.

The controversy began during the October 3 episode, when Salman brought up Imam while addressing Qazi Touqeer’s behaviour towards fellow contestant Kanika Mann. The reference did not sit well with Imam, who took to Instagram to put forward his side.

Calling the reference “extremely defamatory and factually incorrect”, Imam denied deliberately harassing contestants during his stint on Bigg Boss 6.

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“I have never harassed any contestant with the intent to trouble them,” he wrote. He maintained that his participation centred on entertainment and completing tasks, and that he had finished his journey with dignity.

Imam also objected to being portrayed negatively before a national audience without an opportunity to defend himself. Pointing to his decades of professional work, he said such a reference could hurt his reputation and his family’s honour.

His letter asked Salman and the makers to clarify and correct the reference on the show. He also urged them to avoid using his name in a similarly negative context in future. Despite his objection, Imam maintained that he continued to respect Salman and hoped the host would consider his concerns fairly.

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Imam, who finished as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 6, remains associated with his memorable “Time out, Salman ji” exchange. Years later, another mention of his name has brought the two back into the same conversation. Will Salman address the letter in an upcoming episode?

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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