Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom or Aman Gandhi, who got eliminated?

The nominated contestants this week include Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom

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Bigg Boss 20 contestants Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom
Bigg Boss 20 contestants Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 is nearing the completion of its first month, and viewers are eagerly waiting to find out who will be eliminated this week. However, according to the latest buzz, there will be no eviction this week, despite one contestant receiving the least votes.

The nominated contestants this week include Qazi Touqeer, Gullu, Arishfa Khan, Love Gill, Kanika Mann, Mahhi Vij, Aman Gandhi and Mary Kom.

The Weekend Ka Vaar shoot took place on Friday, October 9, and according to reports, Aman Gandhi received the least votes among the nominated contestants. However, he is reportedly safe from eviction this week as he has lost one of his lifelines.

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With no eviction expected this week, it remains to be seen how the latest developments will affect the contestants’ game and dynamics inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

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Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and… More »
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