Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom’s remark on fellow athletes sparks row

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 20 has landed in another controversy, and this time six-time world champion Mary Kom is at the centre of it. A conversation between her and Qazi Touqeer has caught viewers’ attention, but not entirely for the right reasons.

During the discussion, Qazi praised the achievements of Indian women athletes and mentioned names such as tennis icon Sania Mirza and badminton star Saina Nehwal. Mary Kom then interrupted him and reportedly said, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya,” while highlighting her record as a six-time world champion.

The boxer’s remark did not sit well with a section of the audience. Several viewers felt that Mary could have celebrated her own extraordinary journey without appearing to undermine the achievements of other athletes.

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One social media user called the comment “narcissistic,” while another wrote that they respected everything Mary had achieved for India but found her response “ghamandi” and “full of herself.” Others compared her achievements with those of Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu, questioning the need to turn the conversation into a comparison.

However, some fans also defended Mary Kom, pointing out that her six world championship titles make her one of India’s most decorated sportspersons. They argued that she was simply stating a fact about her unmatched record.

What began as a casual conversation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house has now sparked a wider debate outside it. Was Mary Kom merely taking pride in her achievements, or did her words unfairly dismiss the contributions of other Indian sporting icons?