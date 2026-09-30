Mumbai: A new week brings a fresh nomination and eviction round in Bigg Boss 20, and this week is set to be interesting as almost the entire house finds itself in the danger zone. Only Arishfa Khan, Aasif Khan and Gullu managed to escape nominations.

11 contestants nominated

The nomination process this week revolved around a sacrifice task, where contestants had to give up their own safety to save another housemate. After the task concluded, Bigg Boss announced the list of nominated contestants.

The 11 contestants facing elimination this week include Mahhi Vij, Qazi Touqeer, Uditi Singh, Aman Gandhi, Kanika Mann, Yung DSA, among others.

The nominated contestants are now hoping to receive enough votes from viewers to continue their journey inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Bigg Boss 20 week 4 voting trend

With the voting lines now open, the latest unofficial voting trends suggest that Qazi Touqeer is leading the race, followed by ScoutOP and Yung DSA.

On the other hand, Aman Gandhi, Rhiti Tiwari and Mary Kom are among the contestants receiving the fewest votes at present.

Based on these unofficial trends, speculation is growing that Rhiti Tiwari or Mary Kom could be in danger of elimination this week. However, the final result will depend on the official voting outcome announced by the show.

Who do you think will be evicted from Bigg Boss 20 this week? Comment below.