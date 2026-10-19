Bigg Boss 20: Salman Khan to skip next Weekend Ka Vaar?

Mumbai: A different face could be waiting for the Bigg Boss 20 contestants at their next weekend grilling. Salman Khan will reportedly miss the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar, with filmmaker Rohit Shetty expected to step in as host.

The update comes from a post shared by a Bigg Boss fan page, which claims Rohit will take over hosting duties for the next weekend. However, the post does not specify why Salman might be absent or whether Rohit will host both episodes.

Rohit Shetty to take charge?

Weekend Ka Vaar gives contestants a chance to hear how their actions inside the house have played out through the week. With confrontations, explanations and Salman’s questions often shaping the discussion, a change in host could bring a different approach to the proceedings.

Rohit is no stranger to that responsibility. The filmmaker has previously filled in for Salman on Bigg Boss, including during season 19, when he questioned contestants about their conduct and joined them for lighter moments.

For now, the latest post points to a temporary hosting change for the next Weekend Ka Vaar. It does not suggest that Salman is leaving the season.

Whether Rohit returns to the Bigg Boss stage remains to be confirmed. If the report turns out to be true, which housemates will find themselves facing his questions?