Bigg Boss 20: Second chance for this evicted contestant?

Mumbai: Another Weekend Ka Vaar is here on Bigg Boss 20, but before Salman Khan returns to the screen, the reality show witnessed a shocking mid-week eviction. Rhiti Tiwari, who was nominated alongside 10 other housemates, was shown the exit door on Friday.

Soon after her eviction, rumours of Rhiti getting a second chance and returning to the Bigg Boss 20 house started doing the rounds on social media. Speculations suggested that the actress could either re-enter the house or be sent to a secret room as part of another twist.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers about any re-entry.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss update page BBTak has claimed that Rhiti will not be returning to the show. According to the page, “Rhiti Tiwari is NOT coming back! No re-entry for Rhiti in the Bigg Boss 20 house.”

As of now, Rhiti is out of the show, and any possibility of her return remains unconfirmed by the makers.

How Rhiti Tiwari’s eviction unfolded

Rhiti’s eviction came during a captaincy-related task introduced by Bigg Boss on Friday’s episode.

Three contenders for the captaincy task Mahhi Vij, Uditi Singh and Yung DSA were called to the confession room. They were asked to name the nominated contestant whom they felt had contributed the least to the game. The contestant receiving the majority choice would lose one of their lives.

Mahhi named Mary Kom, while Yung DSA chose Aman Gandhi. Uditi, meanwhile, took Rhiti Tiwari’s name. The other two contestants subsequently agreed with her choice.

Since Rhiti had only one life left inside the house, she was eliminated from the show.

Rhiti’s major showdown with Qazi

Rhiti’s eviction comes days after her major showdown with Qazi Tauqueer. During a diss battle task, Rhiti hurled abuses at Qazi and Uditi. She also accused Qazi of physically charging at her during the task.

Her sudden eviction left several housemates shocked. Amrapali Dubey was seen breaking down in tears following Rhiti’s exit.

While rumours of a secret-room twist or re-entry continue to circulate online, there is currently no official confirmation that Rhiti will be brought back.

Before Rhiti, Isha Rikhi and Rohed Khan were eliminated from Bigg Boss 20.

Do you think Rhiti Tiwari should get another chance and re-enter the Bigg Boss 20 house? Share your thoughts in the comments below.